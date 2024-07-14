Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 486.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

