Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 183,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $51,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Visa by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 19,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.74. 6,627,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

