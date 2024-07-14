Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.60.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA stock opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

