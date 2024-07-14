Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.32. Vuzix shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 463,454 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VUZI

Vuzix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $89.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 502.48%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vuzix news, Director Timothy Heydenreich Harned purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,375. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vuzix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vuzix by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.