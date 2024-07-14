Wanchain Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.04 million and $1.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00042967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,094,381 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

