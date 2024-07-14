WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WD-40 in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Up 4.9 %

WDFC stock opened at $239.87 on Friday. WD-40 has a one year low of $194.09 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $2,892,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

