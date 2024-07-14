WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. 3,000,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

