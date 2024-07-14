WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 1,441 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $106.42. 509,778 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

