WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,967,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,085,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $563.04. 2,778,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,595. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $566.72. The company has a market capitalization of $485.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

