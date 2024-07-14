WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $5.27 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 60,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 500,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.