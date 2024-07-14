WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 10,035 Shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 12.13% of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000.

Shares of SEMI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70. Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

