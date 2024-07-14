WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 24,934 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,934 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

