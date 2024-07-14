WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 799 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 839,454 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 660,865 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,542,000 after purchasing an additional 658,440 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. 338,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $63.64.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

