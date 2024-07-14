Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.