Wedbush Weighs in on Banc of California, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Banc of California Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Banc of California by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.01%.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.