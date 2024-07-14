Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $110.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of RPM opened at $110.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RPM International has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RPM International by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RPM International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RPM International by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

