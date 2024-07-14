Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $125.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.67.

NYSE ALLE opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Allegion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Allegion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

