Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $130.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EL. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.43. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $194.42.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after purchasing an additional 550,355 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.