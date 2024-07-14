Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WES. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

