WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.