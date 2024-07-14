Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,994,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 22,896.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 239,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 206,375 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,353,539.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,672 shares of company stock valued at $103,096,914. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,431. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.02. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

