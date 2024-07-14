World Mobile Token Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $136.44 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00043374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000114 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,381,211 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

