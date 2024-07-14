WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get WW International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WW International

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW International stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. WW International has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WW International by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in WW International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

(Get Free Report

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.