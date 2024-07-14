Xai (XAI) Price Reaches $0.32

Xai (XAI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Xai has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Xai token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. Xai has a total market cap of $89.95 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,224,238,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,224,238,247.61 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.31581018 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $25,501,944.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

