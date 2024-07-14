Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the June 15th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Xiao-I Stock Up 1.6 %

AIXI opened at $0.68 on Friday. Xiao-I has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Xiao-I as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

