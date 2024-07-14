Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yum! Brands Price Performance
NYSE YUM opened at $131.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.02. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.
Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
