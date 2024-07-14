Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 320.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,833,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,825,000 after purchasing an additional 208,264 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after acquiring an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $265,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,420,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,649,000 after acquiring an additional 454,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,820,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.12. 1,713,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $61.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

