Zcash Hits Market Capitalization of $482.86 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Zcash has a market cap of $482.86 million and approximately $92.24 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $29.57 or 0.00048603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 55% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00041248 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00018852 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

