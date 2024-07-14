Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Short Interest Update

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 17,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $3.97 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $29.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $281.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.