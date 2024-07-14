Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 8,709 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $99,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 770,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $180,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.46 on Friday, reaching $336.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,522. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

