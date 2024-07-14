Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 33,194 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up about 1.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $62,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 27.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Solar by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,013 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $101,157,000 after purchasing an additional 210,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Trading Down 0.1 %

FSLR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,206. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.