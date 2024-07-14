Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,976. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

View Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $259.82. 1,032,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.74 and a 200-day moving average of $254.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.