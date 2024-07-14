Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,051,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 222,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 3.1 %

ZS stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.90. 2,406,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,136. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.54 and a 200-day moving average of $201.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.