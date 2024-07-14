Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 59,525 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 7,911,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,804,583. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

