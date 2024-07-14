Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 1,826.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,417 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYM. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 579,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

NASDAQ:SYM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.40. 805,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,136. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $184,122.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,958 shares of company stock worth $5,965,792. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

