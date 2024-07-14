Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,514,000 after buying an additional 809,370 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after buying an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after buying an additional 742,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,685,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:EL traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $194.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.