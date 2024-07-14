Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $409.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.