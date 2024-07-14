Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 275 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,197,629,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,831,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,199,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,861,000 after buying an additional 86,686 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.30. 2,315,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

