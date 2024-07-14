Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.01. 455,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,481. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $107.82. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.