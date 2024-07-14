Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 905.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,591,000 after buying an additional 138,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $559.05. 2,013,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,946. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

