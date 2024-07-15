1,562 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 81,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 548.8% during the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.98. 977,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.94.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

