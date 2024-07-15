2,037 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.94. 300,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.98 and its 200 day moving average is $180.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

