26,104 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.24. 1,677,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $117.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

