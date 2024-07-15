2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BITX)

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 18,075 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,779 call options.
Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 20.7 %
BITX stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. 5,446,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,449. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.