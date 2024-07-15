2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BITX)

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 18,075 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,779 call options.

Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 20.7 %

BITX stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. 5,446,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,449. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

