3,661 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.09. 3,362,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $102.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

