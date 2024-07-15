39,257 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

MU traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,944,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,842,383. The company has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,789,214.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,789,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

