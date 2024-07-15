5,237 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,237 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,432,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965,348. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 116.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

