5,889 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $125,689,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $30,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after purchasing an additional 580,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 557,948 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. 1,295,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,618. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

