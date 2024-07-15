6,055 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after buying an additional 609,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,028,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after buying an additional 715,911 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after buying an additional 715,911 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after buying an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,264. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.88. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

