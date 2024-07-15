6,409 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.5 %

AeroVironment stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.03. The stock had a trading volume of 112,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,688. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 0.51.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.